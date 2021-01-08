Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $83.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Franklin Electric stock traded down $1.72 on Friday, hitting $72.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,821. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.17. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $75.33.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

