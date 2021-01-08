Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by National Investment Services of America LLC

National Investment Services of America LLC reduced its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 44,285 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources accounts for 1.5% of National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. National Investment Services of America LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,011,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 76,047 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,717,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,337 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,459,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 26.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $43,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. ValuEngine lowered Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.32.

Shares of BEN stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,392. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $27.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.12). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

