Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) will report sales of $89.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.50 million and the highest is $90.00 million. Frank’s International reported sales of $139.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year sales of $383.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $382.50 million to $384.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $400.40 million, with estimates ranging from $397.00 million to $403.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frank’s International.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Frank’s International’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 33,343 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,096 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Frank’s International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.14. The stock had a trading volume of 72,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,061. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.23. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.45.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

