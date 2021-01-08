Frax (FRAX) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One Frax token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002506 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $25.89 million and approximately $8.72 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Frax has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s total supply is 26,036,651 tokens. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome.

Frax Token Trading

Frax can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Frax using one of the exchanges listed above.

