Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Shares Up 1.4%

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 2,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.82.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

