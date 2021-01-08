Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ opened at $36.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.13. Frequency Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $42.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -52.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Frequency Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 34,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,132,593.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,883,348.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,530 over the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

