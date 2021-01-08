Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Nord/LB

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Nord/LB in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FSNUY. Bank of America lowered Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:FSNUY opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $14.01.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 6.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

