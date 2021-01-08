Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.64. 1,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $989.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,006,077.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 213.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 364,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,346,000 after buying an additional 247,801 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 16,639 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,815 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

