frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on frontdoor in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.57. frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.36.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.21 million. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 104.88% and a net margin of 8.96%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in frontdoor by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

