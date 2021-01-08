FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP) Trading Down 0.5%

FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) (LON:FRP)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.10 ($1.46) and last traded at GBX 112.98 ($1.48). Approximately 64,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 436,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.48).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 111.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L)’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

FRP Advisory Group plc (FRP.L) Company Profile (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

