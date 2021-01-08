Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,927 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.18.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.31. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $55.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

