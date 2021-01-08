Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,348 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,221,000 after purchasing an additional 439,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of LUV opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

