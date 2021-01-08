Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 15.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,626,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,390,544,000 after buying an additional 3,243,644 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,217,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,061 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 3,073.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 607,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,015,000 after purchasing an additional 588,656 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 18.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,215,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,998,000 after acquiring an additional 192,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $15,305,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,946.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 171,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.96, for a total transaction of $20,019,224.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 391,525 shares in the company, valued at $45,792,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,663 shares of company stock worth $20,567,444 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $129.09 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $130.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

