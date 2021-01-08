Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.83 Million Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HST. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

HST opened at $14.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 31.40, a current ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $18.02.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 84.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.47.

In other news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $45,870.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

