Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,423 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 124,263 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 4,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 43,544 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 108,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,024 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,900,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.82.

In related news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Funck sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $9,069,130.39. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,550 shares in the company, valued at $28,899,806.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $111.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.26 billion, a PE ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

