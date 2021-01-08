Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter worth $34,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Seagen by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday, October 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 58,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $9,760,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,792 shares of company stock valued at $35,206,215 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $176.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.79 and a beta of 1.13. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.57 and a 12 month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.67 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

