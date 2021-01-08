Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 134 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Burney Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 58.3% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 543.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after buying an additional 37,844 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,139,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,139,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of AMP opened at $200.13 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $202.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.97 and a 200-day moving average of $166.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,255,192.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $194.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB cut their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.33.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Recommended Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.