Fulton Bank N.A. Purchases 70 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,654,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,923,000 after buying an additional 834,014 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $728,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,468,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,601,000 after buying an additional 686,698 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,774,000. 49.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $151.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.30. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Hershey from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.88.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $377,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,808,652.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $1,097,675 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

