FY2020 Earnings Estimate for DTE Energy Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for DTE Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $7.02 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.42 EPS.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

DTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub downgraded DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $118.76 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $150,221.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock worth $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 78.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 72.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,033.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $46,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.