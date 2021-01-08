FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.69 per share for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $631.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.91 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.46%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.43.

TXRH stock opened at $79.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $25.15 and a 52-week high of $84.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $624,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,748,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 151,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $70,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 426,381 shares of company stock valued at $30,395,588 over the last ninety days. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

