FY2020 EPS Estimates for NXP Semiconductors Increased by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the semiconductor provider will earn $4.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.73. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.59 EPS.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

Shares of NXPI opened at $174.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -330.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $176.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 7,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $1,209,204.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total value of $1,576,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,905.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,128 shares of company stock worth $6,171,512 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,291 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,490,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,033 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,327 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.