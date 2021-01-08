FY2020 EPS Estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($10.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($9.66). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

RRGB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RRGB opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $352.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 22.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,595 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 244,317 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter valued at about $5,872,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 39,105 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 48.2% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 447,377 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after buying an additional 145,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 24,077 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.