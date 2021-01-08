FY2020 EPS Estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.37). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

RUTH has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stephens lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.05.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $610.05 million, a P/E ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.23 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.