FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Issued By Colliers Securities

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) – Colliers Securities upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SOLO. BidaskClub cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Electrameccanica Vehicles presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

NASDAQ SOLO opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 26.20 and a quick ratio of 25.62. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $567.11 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,274.44% and a negative return on equity of 94.40%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

