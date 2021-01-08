FY2021 Earnings Forecast for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) Issued By Cormark (CVE:KUT)

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) – Research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.01.

RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) (CVE:KUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$6.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.45 million.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$0.85 price target on RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CVE:KUT opened at C$0.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. RediShred Capital Corp. has a one year low of C$0.37 and a one year high of C$0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$47.30 million and a PE ratio of 24.00.

About RediShred Capital Corp. (KUT.V)

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manages and operates the Proshred brand and business platform in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate Overhead. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred trademark; operates in corporate shredding businesses; and supports the franchises.

