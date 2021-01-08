FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Toyota Motor Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:TM)

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Toyota Motor in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will earn $11.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

TM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

TM opened at $152.67 on Friday. Toyota Motor has a 1-year low of $108.01 and a 1-year high of $156.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $213.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 4.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $775,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.