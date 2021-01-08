FY2022 EPS Estimates for BHP Group Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BHP Group in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $4.76 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $73.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,413 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in BHP Group by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in BHP Group by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chronos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

