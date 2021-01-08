FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Mazda Motor in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.42.

MZDAY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

MZDAY opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.17. Mazda Motor has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

