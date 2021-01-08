Gabelli Downgrades Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) to Hold

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by analysts at Gabelli from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EGBN. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

EGBN opened at $45.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. Eagle Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $96.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 1,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 165,346 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 264.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 76,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 55,337 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $1,152,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 108.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 77,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $1,193,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement, certificate of deposit, and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

