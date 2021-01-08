Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke Sells 33,692 Shares of Stock

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.36.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 146.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 240,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,337,000 after acquiring an additional 143,161 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 31.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,558,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,270,000 after acquiring an additional 265,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 365.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 60,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

