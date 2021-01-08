Gary Delavan Sells 700 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) VP Gary Delavan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.58, for a total value of $91,406.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $126.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.07 and a beta of 0.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $37.26 and a one year high of $136.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.01.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.64 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 12.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

