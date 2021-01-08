GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will announce $179.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.12 million and the highest is $182.52 million. GasLog posted sales of $182.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year sales of $652.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $645.93 million to $658.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $737.36 million, with estimates ranging from $728.63 million to $746.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $156.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.74 million.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.53.

GLOG stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,928. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $450.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in GasLog by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GasLog in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in GasLog by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period. 22.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

