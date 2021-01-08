GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.42 Million

Analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post sales of $82.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $89.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $78.34 million. GasLog Partners posted sales of $96.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $328.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.11 million to $338.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $297.21 million, with estimates ranging from $271.67 million to $324.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $72.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.16 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on GasLog Partners from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of GasLog Partners from $4.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GasLog Partners by 1,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,349 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.06. 368,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,653. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.89. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.66.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

