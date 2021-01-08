Gavin Friedman Sells 20,980 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Gavin Friedman sold 20,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total value of $2,427,176.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 19th, Gavin Friedman sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.70, for a total value of $27,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $118.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.18. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,376.08 and a beta of 1.54. Trupanion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $130.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.53 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $67.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Trupanion from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trupanion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

