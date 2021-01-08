GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at CIBC

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

GDI has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$46.50 to C$46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) alerts:

Shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) stock traded up C$0.26 on Thursday, hitting C$46.49. 1,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,658. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$43.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.44. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 1-year low of C$24.19 and a 1-year high of C$47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$365.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$352.78 million. Research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.6575737 EPS for the current year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

Read More: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.