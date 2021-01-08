GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered GDS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on GDS in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of GDS stock traded up $2.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.73 and a beta of 1.18. GDS has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $100.62.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $224.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.74 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.34% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,895.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,217,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,147 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,892,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,444,000 after acquiring an additional 825,460 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,109,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,601,000 after acquiring an additional 775,707 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,583,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,219,000 after acquiring an additional 380,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in GDS during the 3rd quarter worth $27,965,000. 65.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

