GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) Given a €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) (ETR:G1A) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on G1A. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €28.69 ($33.75).

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) alerts:

Shares of G1A stock opened at €29.29 ($34.46) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €28.90 and its 200 day moving average is €29.87. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion and a PE ratio of -31.56.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.