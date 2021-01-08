Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Trading 10.7% Higher

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shot up 10.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.79 and last traded at $32.38. 256,040 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 249,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GCO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $478.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.14.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Genesco by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter worth $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

