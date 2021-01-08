GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GenMark Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GenMark Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,114. GenMark Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $20.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -40.46 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.84.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Stier sold 59,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $757,171.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 234,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,508.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $55,219.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,029. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

