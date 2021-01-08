Gerard L. Conway, Jr. Sells 108,333 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 108,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $3,512,155.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,526,681.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Plug Power stock opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.54 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $47.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLUG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

