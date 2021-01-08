Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.36

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 495816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

GGB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gerdau from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Get Gerdau alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.05%. On average, research analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gerdau by 188.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 981,979 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 900.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,038,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 934,572 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 87.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,717,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 800,425 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth about $1,954,000. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 73.3% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,022,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 432,473 shares in the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.