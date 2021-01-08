Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GERN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Geron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered Geron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Geron in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.71.

Get Geron alerts:

GERN stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.84. Geron has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $521.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative return on equity of 43.76% and a negative net margin of 21,631.02%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,589,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,786,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Geron by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,461,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095,128 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,568,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,346,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,423,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It holds rights to imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor in Phase 2/3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies to reduce dysfunctional blood cell production and enable recovery of normal blood cell production.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.