GeyserCoin (GSR) Trading Up 35.7% Over Last 7 Days

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. GeyserCoin has a market capitalization of $25,163.46 and $20.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded up 35.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

RSGPcoin (RSGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00100025 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,381,166 coins. The official website for GeyserCoin is geysercoin.com. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

