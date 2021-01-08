Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Raised to Buy at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

GILD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $62.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 350.0% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

