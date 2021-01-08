Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 100,000 Shares of Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) Stock

Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RPLA) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total value of $1,033,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 100,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $1,041,000.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 53,624 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $580,211.68.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 261,415 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,742,243.35.

On Monday, December 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $10,250.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,000 shares of Replay Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $20,700.00.

Shares of RPLA traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.39. The stock had a trading volume of 612,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.29. Replay Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Replay Acquisition by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replay Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About Replay Acquisition

Replay Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to identify, source, negotiate, and execute a business combination in Latin America. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

