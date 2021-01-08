Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) (CVE:GER) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) (CVE:GER)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 279544 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33.

About Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (GER.V) (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec, Canada; the La Cobra property with one claim covering approximately 775 hectares located in the Valle Department, Hondura, as well as Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

