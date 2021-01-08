Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $3,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIQ. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $565,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares during the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIQ traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $27.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,644. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Profile

Alliance HealthCare Services, Inc (Alliance) is a provider of outsourced healthcare services to hospitals and providers. The Company operates through three segments: Radiology Division, Oncology Division and Interventional Healthcare Services Division. The radiology segment comprises diagnostic imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT) and other imaging services.

