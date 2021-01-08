Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.69

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.69 and last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 939047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 33.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,487,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 375,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 53.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,224,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 425,879 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 25.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,847 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 187,054 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

