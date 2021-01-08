Globe Life (NYSE:GL) PT Raised to $95.00 at Piper Sandler

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.03% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

GL opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life has a one year low of $56.74 and a one year high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Globe Life had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Globe Life will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $1,157,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,302,396. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $1,102,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,200 shares in the company, valued at $57,491,014. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,555 shares of company stock worth $12,542,964. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Globe Life by 122.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 90.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.6% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 76.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

