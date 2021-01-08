Globus Medical, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Globus Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum expects that the medical device company will earn $2.23 per share for the year.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.71 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $66.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.00. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $68.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 38.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,357,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,202,000 after purchasing an additional 373,501 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 35.7% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Globus Medical by 110.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 329,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,319,000 after purchasing an additional 173,307 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Globus Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,434,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David M. Demski sold 52,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $3,361,255.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,757,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David D. Davidar sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 634,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,086,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,356 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,555. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.